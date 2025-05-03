Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.75% to Rs 167.23 crore

Net loss of Deep Industries reported to Rs 209.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.75% to Rs 167.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 123.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 576.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales167.23119.66 40 576.13426.99 35 OPM %33.8831.61 -40.1837.33 - PBDT59.4646.13 29 251.95186.58 35 PBT48.8039.08 25 210.78152.21 38 NP-209.1736.12 PL -90.10123.85 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitco reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit declines 97.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 50.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 40.72% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 03 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story