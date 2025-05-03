Deep Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 209.17 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.75% to Rs 167.23 crore

Net loss of Deep Industries reported to Rs 209.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 36.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.75% to Rs 167.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 123.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 576.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 426.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

