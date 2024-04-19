Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R S Software (India) standalone net profit rises 186.36% in the March 2024 quarter

R S Software (India) standalone net profit rises 186.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 48.82% to Rs 18.23 crore

Net profit of R S Software (India) rose 186.36% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.82% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 18.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.61% to Rs 59.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.2312.25 49 59.5430.13 98 OPM %34.8930.20 -30.55-5.04 - PBDT8.503.75 127 22.65-1.02 LP PBT7.562.64 186 18.99-4.07 LP NP7.562.64 186 18.99-4.07 LP

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

