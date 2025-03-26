Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd and Paisalo Digital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 March 2025.

Kesoram Industries Ltd lost 9.57% to Rs 5.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54707 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd crashed 7.31% to Rs 9.76. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd tumbled 6.00% to Rs 221.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42897 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd corrected 5.93% to Rs 1724. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8057 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd slipped 5.93% to Rs 32.38. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

