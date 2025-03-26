Vineet Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2025.

NDL Ventures Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd and Vivid Mercantile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 March 2025.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd crashed 15.17% to Rs 31.26 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15720 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7660 shares in the past one month.

NDL Ventures Ltd tumbled 11.16% to Rs 63.86. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27652 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3610 shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 56.11. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 71363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22445 shares in the past one month.

South West Pinnacle Exploration Ltd plummeted 9.65% to Rs 99.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5887 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9469 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd corrected 9.48% to Rs 6.78. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News