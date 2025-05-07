RACL Geartech standalone net profit declines 20.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 101.09 crore

Net profit of RACL Geartech declined 20.78% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 101.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.69% to Rs 25.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 417.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 417.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

