Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 58.25% to Rs 1749.25 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 7.11% to Rs 66.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.25% to Rs 1749.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.10% to Rs 194.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.83% to Rs 5690.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4451.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1749.251105.34 58 5690.484451.73 28 OPM %13.9318.72 -14.6319.74 - PBDT181.14166.11 9 642.14722.38 -11 PBT86.2493.82 -8 295.12444.69 -34 NP66.7662.33 7 194.57304.47 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 51.30% in the March 2025 quarter

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 40.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit declines 17.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story