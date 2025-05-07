Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 7.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.25% to Rs 1749.25 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 7.11% to Rs 66.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.25% to Rs 1749.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1105.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.10% to Rs 194.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.83% to Rs 5690.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4451.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

