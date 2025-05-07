RattanIndia Power consolidated net profit declines 98.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 936.25 croreNet profit of RattanIndia Power declined 98.82% to Rs 125.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10665.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 936.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 913.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 97.51% to Rs 221.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8896.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 3283.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3364.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
