HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.12% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net loss of HB Stockholdings reported to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 95.12% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 37.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 96.60% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.285.741.5144.36-2457.1487.28-614.5793.71-7.365.04-9.8441.54-7.464.95-10.2241.17-7.164.35-12.0137.54

