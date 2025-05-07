Sapphire Foods India consolidated net profit declines 25.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.61% to Rs 711.34 croreNet profit of Sapphire Foods India declined 25.10% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.61% to Rs 711.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 631.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.55% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.09% to Rs 2881.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2594.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
