Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 13.39% to Rs 32523.09 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 49.28% to Rs 4989.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3342.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.39% to Rs 32523.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28682.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.92% to Rs 18480.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9107.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.70% to Rs 124009.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109064.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32523.0928682.32 13 124009.85109064.58 14 OPM %71.8965.73 -72.8262.84 - PBDT6517.794939.87 32 26052.5413331.71 95 PBT6517.794939.87 32 26052.5413331.71 95 NP4989.293342.20 49 18480.299107.20 103

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

