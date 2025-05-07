Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 49.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.39% to Rs 32523.09 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 49.28% to Rs 4989.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3342.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.39% to Rs 32523.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28682.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.92% to Rs 18480.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9107.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 13.70% to Rs 124009.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109064.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

