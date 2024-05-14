Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 1868.00 croreNet profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 10.25% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 1868.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1732.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.16% to Rs 504.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 7088.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6579.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News