Bharti Hexacom standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 1868.00 crore

Net profit of Bharti Hexacom rose 10.25% to Rs 222.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 1868.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1732.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.16% to Rs 504.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.75% to Rs 7088.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6579.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1868.001732.50 8 7088.806579.00 8 OPM %46.9944.44 -47.4242.34 - PBDT760.80665.00 14 2965.502287.10 30 PBT301.00270.10 11 1226.30733.80 67 NP222.60201.90 10 504.40549.20 -8

First Published: May 14 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

