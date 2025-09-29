Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical Equipment jumps on bagging Rs 36-cr orders

Quality Power Electrical Equipment jumps on bagging Rs 36-cr orders

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Quality Power Electrical Equipment rose 2.32% to Rs 1037.55 after it has secured multiple orders totaling Rs 36.7 crore.

The largest order, worth Rs 17.7 crore, is for the supply of instrument transformers by its material subsidiary, Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and is to be executed within 58 months.

The company also received two additional contracts worth Rs 19 crore: an Rs 8 crore order for the supply of Iron-Core 6% copper-wound reactors to be executed within 1215 months, and another for the supply of Air Core Reactors for FACTS applications to be completed within 12 months.

Quality Power Electrical Equipment specializes in high-voltage power equipment and advanced power quality solutions. The company serves both utilities and industries in their pursuit of grid stability, operational efficiency, and network reliability.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 37.1 crore in Q1 FY26, up 11% year-on-year and 21.5% higher sequentially. Total revenue was Rs 194.1 crore, marking a 143.6% increase over Q1 FY25 and a 49.4% rise compared with Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

