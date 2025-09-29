Azad Engineering jumps after inks pact with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Azad Engineering added 2.84% to Rs 1,601.15 after the company announced that it has entered into a new long-term contract and price agreement with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Japan, valued at $73.47 million (Rs 651 crore).

The contract covers the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines to meet MHIs global demand in the power generation sector. This deal is incremental to a contract signed on 3 November 2024 and takes the combined value of contracts between the two companies to $156.36 million (Rs 1,387 crore). The agreement will be executed over five years.

Azad Engineering said it has no shareholding in MHI, and the deal does not involve related party transactions.