Lupin rises after inking deal to acquire 100% share capital of VISUfarma

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Lupin advanced 1.62% to Rs 1951.90 after the company that Nanomi B.V. has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in VISUfarma B.V. at an enterprise value of ?190 million.

VISUfarma B.V. (VISUfarma) is a portfolio company of global healthcare specialist investor GHO Capital Partners LLP (GHO).

The acquisition of VISUfarma, with its broad portfolio of innovative eye health products and established commercial infrastructure, aligns with Lupins strategy to expand its European business and footprint and to advance the companys global specialty franchise.

By integrating VISUfarmas established commercial operations, Lupin will tap into the attractive ophthalmology market, which is experiencing significant global growth driven by an aging global population, the increasing incidence of diabetes-related eye complications, and growing awareness of preventive care.

VISUfarma's established European operations will provide market expansion opportunities, direct presence and further business diversification across major European countries, including Italy, the UK, Spain, Germany and France.

In addition, VISUfarmas broad portfolio of 60+ branded ophthalmology products will present growth opportunities to accelerate Lupin's expansion into the specialty segment across regions, and is projected to drive growth in Europe as well as in other markets.

With the integration of VISUfarma, Lupin will offer a complete portfolio of products in the areas of dry eye, glaucoma, eyelid hygiene, blepharitis, retinal health and highly focused nutraceuticals prescribed by ophthalmologists.

Lupin will finance the acquisition with existing cash on balance sheet. The transaction is projected to close by the end of 2025, subject to certain closing conditions.

Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin, said: "We are delighted to welcome VISUfarma into the Lupin family. This acquisition strengthens our commitment to delivering innovative medicines to the patients and communities we serve. Beyond being immediately accretive, it also broadens our presence in Europe and further builds our specialty franchise in Ophthalmology."

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 52.13% to Rs 1,219.03 crore on an 11.78% increase in income from operations to Rs 6,163.75 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

