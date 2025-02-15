Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 13.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.60% to Rs 4567.38 croreNet profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 13.14% to Rs 311.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 358.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 4567.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4689.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4567.384689.33 -3 OPM %5.245.31 -PBDT420.32467.38 -10 PBT412.90462.55 -11 NP311.44358.57 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content