Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit declines 13.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Rail Vikas Nigam declined 13.14% to Rs 311.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 358.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.60% to Rs 4567.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4689.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4567.384689.335.245.31420.32467.38412.90462.55311.44358.57

