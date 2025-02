Palco Metals consolidated net profit declines 65.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.58% to Rs 61.65 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals declined 65.86% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.58% to Rs 61.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.61.6552.883.712.002.250.632.020.281.273.72

