Rail Vikas Nigam signs MoU with Abhinava Strategic Partners

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) has signed MoU with Abhinava Strategic Partners (ASP) to provide advisory services to RVNL related to the projects in the field of Railways, MRTS, Tunnels, Roads (Highways & Expressways), Bridges, Building Works, Airports, Ports, Irrigation, Power Transmission and Distribution sector, Solar sector, Wind sector, Hydro Power Sector etc. as and when opportunities arise in Saudi Arabia & Middle East Region.

