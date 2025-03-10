Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

Hindustan Zinc approves NCD issuance up to Rs 500 cr

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc has approved the issuance of unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed, non-convertible debentures (NCDs or Debentures) aggregating up to Rs 500 crore, which NCDs are to be issued in following three separately transferable and redeemable principal parts: (i) Rs 100 crore ("STRPP 1); (ii) Rs 100 crore ("STRPP 2 "); and (iii) Rs 300 crore ("STRPP 3" together with STRPP 1 and STRPP 2 STRPPS), where the cumulative principal amount of the STRPPS shall not exceed Rs 500 crore.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

