NMDC iron ore production jumps 42% YoY in July 2025

NMDC has reported a 42.4% rise in iron ore production in July 2025 to 3.09 million tonnes (MT), compared to 2.17 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales jumped 13.07% to 3.46 MT in July 2025, compared to 3.06 MT posted in July 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division surged 54.92% YoY to 1.89 MT in July 2025, while sales rose by 9.69% to 2.15 MT, compared to 1.96 MT in July 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 26.32% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.20 MT in July 2025. Sales advanced 19.09% to 1.31 MT in July 2025, compared to 1.10 MT in July 2024.