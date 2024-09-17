Wholesale inflation at four month low, food prices soften

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.31% (Provisional) for the month of August, 2024 (over August, 2023). Positive rate of inflation in August, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, processed food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of textiles and manufacture of machinery & equipment etc. However, this is the lowest WPI inflation in last four months. Primary Articles index declined by 1.37% to 194.9 (provisional) in August, 2024 from 197.6 (provisional) for the month of July, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Fuel & Power index increased by 0.14% to 148.1 (provisional) in August, 2024 from 147.9 (provisional) for the month of July, 2024.

Manufactured Products index for this major group declined by 0.07% to 141.6 (provisional) in August, 2024 from 141.7(provisional) forthe month of July, 2024.

WPI Food Index which is the Food Index consisting of 'food articles' from primary articles group and 'food product' from manufactured products group have decreased from 195.4 in July, 2024 to 193.2 in August, 2024. The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 3.55% in July, 2024 to 3.26% in August, 2024.

For the month of June, 2024 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for 'All Commodities' (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 154.0 and 3.43% respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News