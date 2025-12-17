RailTel Corp rises after securing Rs 27-cr LoA from VOC Port Authority

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.13% to Rs 335.45 after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 26.88 crore from V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority for implementation of advanced IT infrastructure at VOC Port.

The project is scheduled to be executed by 15 August 2026.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 4.72% to Rs 76.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 72.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 12.78% YoY to Rs 951.36 crore in Q2 FY26.