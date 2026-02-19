RailTel Corporation of India order worth Rs 36 crore

RailTel Corporation of India has received a work order worth Rs 35.54 crore from Dy. CSTE/P/CNB, North Central Railway (NCR).

The order pertains to the provision of MSDAC and other associated works, including suitable indoor alterations in EI/RRI/PI stations in the Prayagraj Division of NCR. The project is to be executed within 24 months from the date of the letter of acceptance (LoA) and is scheduled to be completed by 17 February 2028.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions. The company confirmed that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity.