Sensex settles 1,236 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,500 level

The key domestic indices ended with sharp losses, snapping a three-session winning streak, as a surge in crude oil prices, mixed signals from the Fed, and profit booking across sectors weighed on sentiment. The Nifty ended below the 25,500 level. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, led by losses in realty, media and auto stocks.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 1,236.11 points or 1.48% to 82,498.14. The Nifty 50 index fell 365 points or 1.41%, to 25,454.35.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 1.54% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 1.16%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,273 shares rose and 2,930 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 10.12% to 13.46. India AI Impact Summit 2026 Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the MANAV Vision for AI, where MANAV stands for M Moral and Ethical System, A Accountable Governance, N National Sovereignty (right to data), A Accessible and Inclusive, and V Valid and Legitimate. Apart from PM Modi, key business and technology leaders such as Mukesh Ambani, Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai also delivered keynote addresses. French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke at the Delhi AI Summit.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, I would like to thank the vision of our Prime Minister, which has enabled us to make a serious foray into chips and semiconductors. Our next step is to build chips that are highly domain-centric and fully AI-optimized for every industry. We will initially focus on developing and launching them for the automotive sector. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index declined 2.56% to 817.85. The index rose 0.62% in the past trading session. Lodha Developers (down 4.1%), Godrej Properties (down 4%), DLF (down 3.7%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 2.69%), SignatureGlobal India (down 2.5%), Oberoi Realty (down 2.42%), Anant Raj (down 2.4%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.82%), and Brigade Enterprises (down 0.03%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gained 1.04% after the exchange announced the withdrawal of additional margins imposed on gold and silver futures contracts with effect from 19 February 2026. TIL jumped 9.22% after the companys board will meet on 23 February 2026, to consider raising funds via different routes. The company will raise capital by way of a rights issue, preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, or any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, through the issuance of equity shares, equity-linked securities, warrants, and/or any other eligible securities. Tata Consultancy Services advanced 0.65%. The company announced a multi-dimensional strategic partnership with OpenAI to drive AI-powered innovation across enterprise, consumer, and social sectors.

Spicejet shed 0.59%. The company said it has received a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the induction of 10 aircraft, marking a fresh step in its capacity expansion and network rebuilding plans. ITCONS E-Solutions added 1.01% after it secured a domestic contract from Uranium Corporation of India (UCIL), which operates under the Department of Atomic Energy, PMO. Pine Labs advanced 2.91% after the company announced collaboration with OpenAI, marking its move beyond traditional automation to build agentic commerce. B. L. Kashyap and Sons rose 0.24%. The company said that it secured a contract worth Rs 300 crore from CRC Greens for a group housing project in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) fell 1.40%. The company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Northern Railway for a project worth Rs 1,201.35 crore. Dhabriya Polywood zoomed 2.98% after it announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dynasty Modular Furnitures, had received letters of intent (LOIs) from the Godrej Group aggregating to Rs 25.30 crore. Atishay fell 2.09%. The company said that it has secured a domestic work order from the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS), Government of Maharashtra. Hemant Surgical Industries fell 3.99%. The company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 264.33 crore from the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

R P P Infra Projects rose 3.07% after the company received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 52.17 crore from the Water Resources Department, Tamil Nadu. The contract has been awarded by the Superintending Engineer, Palar Basin Circle, Chepauk, Chennai. According to the companys exchange filing, the scope of work includes the formation of new tanks, construction of peripheral earthen drains, cut-and-cover channels, and capacity enhancement of surrounding tanks. The project also involves flood mitigation works for the proposed Global Sports City at Semmancheri, Chennai. GNG Electronics fell 1.38%. The company announced the signing of strategic distribution partnerships with Ingram Micro India and Supertron Electronics for the nationwide distribution of its refurbished computers across India.

Global Markets: European markets traded lower on Thursday as investors assessed the minutes of the US Federal Reserves January meeting which revealed divisions within the committee over the future policy trajectory. While some members signalled openness to rate cuts if inflation continues to moderate, others indicated a willingness to tighten policy further if price pressures remain persistent. Most Asian stocks ended higher, supported by gains in technology giants on Wall Street, while lingering U.S.-Iran tensions kept oil prices elevated. In Malaysia, headline inflation rose 1.6% year-on-year in January 2026, with the consumer price index (CPI) increasing to 135.7 from 133.6 in the same month last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Hong Kong and mainland China markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year break. Meanwhile, Indonesian and U.S. companies signed deals worth $38.4 billion ahead of Indonesian President Prabowo Subiantos meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, covering mining, energy, agribusiness, textiles, furniture, and technology sectors. In Australia, the unemployment rate steadied at 4.1% in January, as per data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). Oil prices edged higher as investors digested the latest developments between the U.S. and Iran. Vice President JD Vance reportedly said Tuesday that Iran failed to address U.S. red lines in this weeks nuclear talks and that military action is still a possibility.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 moved higher, supported by gains in key technology names, as traders weighed the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserves most recent policy meeting. The broad-based index climbed 0.56% to end at 6,881.31, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78% to settle at 22,753.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.26% to close at 49,662.66. Investors mulled over the minutes from the Feds January meeting, which revealed that participants largely approved of the central banks decision to leave its key interest rate unchanged at a range of 3.5% to 3.75%. However, officials were divided on the direction of monetary policy thereafter.