India to lead global critical minerals journey with Rs 32000 crore mission, says Minister of Coal & Mines

G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Coal & Mines, Government of India today called for a decisive shift from resource dependency to value creation in critical minerals. He added that India is positioning itself as an attractive destination in the global critical minerals landscape to secure its strategic and economic future. Addressing the second edition of Indian Critical Minerals Landscape: Foundation for a Sustainable Future - Empowering Innovation, Growth & Self-Reliance, organised by FICCI, jointly with the Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, Reddy highlighted that India is currently 95 per cent dependent on imports of critical minerals and underscored the urgency of building a resilient, self-reliant ecosystem across exploration, extraction, processing, recycling and advanced manufacturing. Minister added that 9 Centers of Excellence (CoE) have been identified to bolster R&D, innovation and skill development in the sector. He also stated that work has commenced under the National Critical Minerals Mission with an outlay of Rs 32,000 crore.

