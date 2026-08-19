RailTel Corporation of India rose 3.37% to Rs 286.50 after the company received a work order worth Rs 166.80 crore from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The order involves extension of the work order for one year for providing Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) through RailTel, along with additional components.

The domestic order is to be executed by 9 February 2027. The company received the work order on 17 August 2026. The company said that the promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the awarding entity and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000 to create a nationwide broadband, VPN, telecom and multimedia network, modernising the train control operations and safety systems of Indian Railways. It is a Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Government of India. RailTel's network currently passes through around 6,000 railway stations across the country, covering all major commercial centres.