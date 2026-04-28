RailTel Corporation of India announced that it has received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 145.47 crore from Eastern Coalfields.

The order, received in the form of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA), involves the provision of MPLS-VPN, Internet Leased Line (ILL), Video Conferencing (VC) and Managed Bandwidth Services (MBS) for Eastern Coalfields.

RailTel stated that the project is slated for completion by 2 May 2031.

RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways.

The companys standalone net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 62.40 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 65.05 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 18.99% YoY to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26.