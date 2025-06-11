Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

RailTel wins work order of Rs 11.94 cr from South Eastern Coalfields

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 6:50 PM IST
RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from South Eastern Coalfields for amounting to Rs. 11,94,89,669 (Including Tax). The order is for managed bandwidth service to support live streaming & storage of video footage of CCTV cameras located at various SECL mines in MP & CG States.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

