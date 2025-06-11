India's Natural Gas demand likely to expand by around 8% annually by 2030

India's natural gas consumption is likely to rise by close to 60% by 2030, PNGRB has stated in a latest update. India's energy demand is expected to keep growing. Natural Gas being a convenient, clean and cheap with respect to other fossil fuels is likely to grow. India's natural gas demand is likely to rise around 8% annually to 297 million metric standard cubic meters per day or mmscmd by 2030 under the "Good-to-Go (GtG)" scenario, and to reach 495 mmscmd by 2040 with CAGR of ~5% under the same scenario. Under a more optimistic "Good-to-Best (GtB)" scenario, NG consumption could jump to 365 mmscmd by 2030 and hit 630 mmscmd by 2040.

CGD is set to be the largest natural gas demand driver by 2030, it will account for 29% of total consumption in 2030, and 44% of total consumption in 2040. It is expected to account for 50 mmscmd of the 110 mmscmd incremental demand by 2030 and 129 mmscmd of the 198 mmscmd increase between 2030 and 2040 in the GtG scenario. Consumption of gas by Refineries and Petrochemical complexes is also expected to nearly double to 43.3 mmscmd by 2030 from the current 22 mmscmd, helped by a growing focus on petrochemical integration. While growth in gas-based power generation and fertiliser usage is expected to be moderate