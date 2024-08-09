Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales decline 32.41% to Rs 1000.42 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 77.42% to Rs 169.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 750.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.41% to Rs 1000.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1480.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1000.421480.06 -32 OPM %60.1377.66 -PBDT424.24996.58 -57 PBT169.39750.12 -77 NP169.39750.12 -77

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

