Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.41% to Rs 1000.42 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 77.42% to Rs 169.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 750.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.41% to Rs 1000.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1480.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

