Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 77.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.41% to Rs 1000.42 croreNet profit of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 77.42% to Rs 169.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 750.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.41% to Rs 1000.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1480.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1000.421480.06 -32 OPM %60.1377.66 -PBDT424.24996.58 -57 PBT169.39750.12 -77 NP169.39750.12 -77
