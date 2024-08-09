Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Timken India standalone net profit rises 6.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 783.70 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 6.84% to Rs 96.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 783.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 717.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales783.70717.58 9 OPM %17.9818.91 -PBDT151.73144.15 5 PBT129.83122.82 6 NP96.3190.14 7

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

