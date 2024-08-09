Timken India standalone net profit rises 6.84% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 783.70 crore

Net profit of Timken India rose 6.84% to Rs 96.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 783.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 717.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.783.70717.5817.9818.91151.73144.15129.83122.8296.3190.14

