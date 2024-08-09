Nikhil Adhesives standalone net profit rises 48.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 161.17 crore

Net profit of Nikhil Adhesives rose 48.21% to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 161.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.161.17142.085.944.787.805.416.124.104.553.07

