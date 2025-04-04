Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd, Strides Pharma Science Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 April 2025.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd tumbled 16.12% to Rs 2690.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37469 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8446 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd crashed 13.41% to Rs 698.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33545 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd lost 11.11% to Rs 207.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd fell 10.75% to Rs 624.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69439 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28895 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 9.70% to Rs 202.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

