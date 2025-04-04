DMart revenue jumps 17% YoY in Q4 FY25

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) announced that the total number of DMart stores as of 31 March 2025 stood at 415.

DMart has reported standalone revenue of Rs 14,462.39 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, recording a growth of 16.69% from Rs 12,393.46 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The revenue is higher than Rs 10,337.12 crore reported in the quarter ended 31 March 2023 and Rs 8,606.09 crore registered in the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and runs the popular D-Mart stores, a national supermarket chain offering a variety of home and personal products.

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported a 4.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 723.72 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 690.61 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.7% YoY to Rs 15,972.55 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 2.87% to Rs 4,037.10 on the BSE.

