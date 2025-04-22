Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 64.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 64.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 139.21% to Rs 157.45 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 64.50% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.21% to Rs 157.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 240.51% to Rs 17.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 186.83% to Rs 573.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales157.4565.82 139 573.75200.03 187 OPM %3.602.70 -5.431.47 - PBDT2.741.77 55 24.873.26 663 PBT1.931.49 30 23.062.24 929 NP1.424.00 -65 17.235.06 241

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

