Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 64.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.21% to Rs 157.45 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 64.50% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 139.21% to Rs 157.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 240.51% to Rs 17.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 186.83% to Rs 573.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 200.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

157.4565.82573.75200.033.602.705.431.472.741.7724.873.261.931.4923.062.241.424.0017.235.06

