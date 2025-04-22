Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhawati Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shekhawati Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 10.96 crore

Net loss of Shekhawati Industries reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 145.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.92% to Rs 6.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.99% to Rs 60.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.9624.08 -54 60.6476.75 -21 OPM %-0.0938.29 -8.8120.95 - PBDT0.069.75 -99 7.0819.64 -64 PBT-0.167.95 PL 6.2711.29 -44 NP-0.16145.41 PL 6.28153.99 -96

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

