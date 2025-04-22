Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 37.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.23% to Rs 16.43 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 37.62% to Rs 37.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.23% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.93% to Rs 312.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 384.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 305.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

16.4357.11305.08383.1244.9886.3187.2691.4036.7372.45370.13406.8835.8172.21368.47405.9437.7260.47312.09384.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News