Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit declines 37.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.23% to Rs 16.43 croreNet profit of Tata Investment Corporation declined 37.62% to Rs 37.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 71.23% to Rs 16.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.93% to Rs 312.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 384.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.37% to Rs 305.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 383.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content