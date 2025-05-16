TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 79.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.24% to Rs 20.53 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 79.54% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.24% to Rs 20.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.98% to Rs 52.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 250.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.66% to Rs 82.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

20.5320.0882.6396.8219.0947.8144.0055.8511.2415.2159.2769.406.8011.3242.3053.2032.54159.0352.63250.41

