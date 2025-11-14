Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India joins hands with Paryan to launch FullPage rice technology

Rallis India joins hands with Paryan to launch FullPage rice technology

Nov 14 2025
Rallis India announced the partnership with Paryan (Paryan Alliance) as the licensed technology partner for FullPage, herbicide tolerance rice technology in India.

FullPage is a comprehensive rice cropping system that integrates advanced herbicide tolerant seeds, compatible crop protection solutions, and tailored agronomic practices. The system supports direct-seeded rice (DSR) cultivation helping reduce water usage, lower methane emissions, and improve overall resource efficiency compared to the conventional transplanting method of rice cultivation.

Through this agreement, Rallis India will introduce FullPage, a next-generation rice technology designed to enhance productivity, improve weed control efficiency, and deliver substantial water and cost savings for Indian farmers.

Gyanendra Shukla, managing director & CEO, Rallis India, said: At Rallis India, we are committed to enabling Indian farmers with innovative and sustainable technologies that address key agricultural challenges. Our collaboration with Paryan for FullPage technology reinforces our focus on delivering climate-smart solutions that enhance productivity while promoting resource efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Shirish Barwale, executive director, Paryan, added: We are delighted to partner with Rallis India, a trusted name in Indian agriculture. With Rallis strong presence and deep connect with farmers, we look forward to accelerating the adoption of FullPage technology, making rice farming more efficient, profitable, and sustainable.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the $165 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indias leading agroscience companies, with more than 77 years of experience servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

The companys standalone net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 102 crore, despite a 7.21% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 861 crore in Q2 FY26 compared to Q2 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.29% to end at Rs 251.75 on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

First Published: Nov 14 2025

