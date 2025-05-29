Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.87% to Rs 119.94 crore

Net profit of Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.87% to Rs 119.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 29.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 393.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 360.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

119.9499.23393.97360.653.266.290.664.70-4.86-1.45-30.94-14.83-12.25-9.86-60.42-50.278.97-6.26-29.30-37.71

