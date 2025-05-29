Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.25% in the March 2025 quarter

IFB Industries consolidated net profit rises 57.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Sales rise 22.34% to Rs 1333.70 crore

Net profit of IFB Industries rose 57.25% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.34% to Rs 1333.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1090.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.12% to Rs 118.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.73% to Rs 5091.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4437.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1333.701090.20 22 5091.714437.84 15 OPM %4.213.86 -5.584.35 - PBDT60.3846.77 29 295.32197.38 50 PBT26.6714.77 81 163.4572.99 124 NP18.8712.00 57 118.9150.36 136

