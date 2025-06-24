Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel gains after broker maintains buy rating

Jindal Steel gains after broker maintains buy rating

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Steel & Power surged 2.08% to Rs 930.25 after a domestic brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' call with a target price of Rs 1,193, citing a robust earnings outlook over the next two years.

The brokerage expects JSPL's EBITDA to nearly double by FY27, driven by improved operating leverage, a better product mix, lower production costs, and relatively stable steel prices.

It also projects a sharp rebound in volume growth. After a tepid 1% CAGR over FY2225, volumes are expected to grow at 19% annually through FY27, supported by ongoing capacity expansions. JSPL is set to begin hot metal production from its 4.6 mtpa blast furnace in early Q2FY26, while a 3 mtpa basic oxygen furnace is also scheduled for commissioning by the end of that quarter. This ramp-up is expected to boost FY26 steel output and sales to 9 mt, marking a 12.5% year-on-year increase.

Jindal Steel and Power offers a product portfolio that caters to markets across the entire steel value chain. On a consolidated basis, Jindal Steel & Power reported net loss of Rs 339.40 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 935.37 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales declined 2.25% YoY to Rs 13183.13 crore in Q4 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches TEVIMBRA in India

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Benchmarks trade with strong gains; PSU bank shares jump

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease, Nifty above 25,200 level; VIX tanks 3.50%

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story