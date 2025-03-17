HPCL appoints Vikas Kaushal as chairman & MD

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) said that its board has approved the appointment of Vikas Kaushal as a chairman and managing director (C&MD) for a period of five years, effective from 17 March 2025.

Vikas is a seasoned global leader with over three decades of experience in the energy sector. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from DCET, Panjab University, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Vikas began his career at ICICI, where he worked in the project finance and advisory services division. Since 2000, Kaushal has been with the leading global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney, where he served as a partner for over 17 years.

Prior to that, Vikas was the Global Leader for the Energy and Process Industries practice at A.T. Kearney, overseeing the firm's global energy client portfolio, including major oil and gas companies. He also served as the managing director and country head for A.T. Kearney in India for five years, with extensive experience in driving profitable growth.

HPCL is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream and exploration and production of hydrocarbons.

The companys standalone net profit zoomed 471.4% to Rs 3,022.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 529.02 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Net sales (excluding excise duty) shed by 0.8% year on year (YoY) to Rs 109,979.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) rose 0.29% to Rs 324.85 on the BSE.

