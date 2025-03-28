GIFT Nifty hints to positive start to equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures contract is up 163.5 points, indicating a flat-to-positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 11,111.25 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,517.70 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to publicly available data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 6,367 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 58,988.08 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks fell on Friday with heavy selling in South Korea and Japan while safe-haven gold hit a record high as the latest tariff salvo from U.S. President Donald Trump stoked investor worries of an all-out trade war.

Trump moved ahead with a 25% tariff on auto imports due to kick in next week, drawing fierce criticism from politicians and industry executives across the globe and a warning from global car makers that price hikes were likely on the way.

The widening of the global trade war that Trump kicked off upon regaining the White House has jolted the markets, with shares of global automakers hit particularly hard.

Gold is up more than 17% in the first quarter of the year, heading for its best quarterly performance since 1986.

Data on Friday showed core consumer inflation in Tokyo accelerated in March, remaining above the central bank's target on steady gains in food costs. That kept alive market expectations of a near-term rate hike.

Markets in US continued to record some selling on Thursday U.S. President Donald Trump's administration that expanded the trade war to autos with its latest round of tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI), opens new tab fell 155.09 points, or 0.37%, to 42,299.70, the S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab fell 18.89 points, or 0.33%, to 5,693.31 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC), opens new tab fell 94.98 points, or 0.53%, to 17,804.03.

The major U.S. indexes are on track for their first back-to-back monthly declines since the two-month period that ended in October 2023.

Domestic Market:

After a brief correction in the previous session, key equity benchmarks resumed their uptrend on Thursday. The rally helped counter losses in the auto sector, which came under pressure following U.S. President Donald Trumps announcement of a 25% tariff on imported cars, sparking concerns over trade policies. The Nifty closed above the 23,550 mark, with volatility heightened due to the expiry of monthly Nifty options.

Despite challenges in auto stocks, broader market sentiment remained positive, driven by strong retail participation in small and mid-cap stocks. Analysts attribute the renewed optimism to the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to Indian equities, with FIIs investing over Rs 21,000 crore in the last five sessions, further bolstering market momentum.

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied 317.93 points or 0.41% to 77,606.43. The Nifty 50 index added 105.10 points or 0.45% to 23,591.95.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.90%.

