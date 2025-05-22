Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 174.86 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 174.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 647.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 663.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales174.86170.77 2 647.53663.05 -2 OPM %7.214.27 -3.913.55 - PBDT9.213.43 169 10.739.67 11 PBT3.46-2.24 LP -12.90-12.88 0 NP1.71-1.74 LP 3.19-9.74 LP

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

