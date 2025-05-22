Bharat Gears reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 174.86 crore

Net profit of Bharat Gears reported to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 174.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 170.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 647.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 663.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

