Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 20.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 292.77 crore

Net Loss of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality reported to Rs 20.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 292.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 298.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 27.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.71% to Rs 1233.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1254.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

