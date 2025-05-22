South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 256.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.05% to Rs 73.84 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration rose 256.79% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 64.05% to Rs 73.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 98.67% to Rs 16.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.14% to Rs 180.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

