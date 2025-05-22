Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1092.47% to Rs 52.23 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 1088.89% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1092.47% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1189.66% to Rs 7.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 701.21% to Rs 119.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales52.234.38 1092 119.4614.91 701 OPM %4.7518.26 -11.0913.68 - PBDT1.660.53 213 10.991.27 765 PBT1.410.42 236 10.451.00 945 NP1.070.09 1089 7.480.58 1190

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

