Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1092.47% to Rs 52.23 crore

Net profit of Mehai Technology rose 1088.89% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1092.47% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1189.66% to Rs 7.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 701.21% to Rs 119.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

52.234.38119.4614.914.7518.2611.0913.681.660.5310.991.271.410.4210.451.001.070.097.480.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News