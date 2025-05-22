Mehai Technology consolidated net profit rises 1088.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1092.47% to Rs 52.23 croreNet profit of Mehai Technology rose 1088.89% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1092.47% to Rs 52.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1189.66% to Rs 7.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 701.21% to Rs 119.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
