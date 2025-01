Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit declines 6.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 185.28 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining declined 6.42% to Rs 9.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 185.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 164.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.185.28164.2510.0211.0119.0618.7712.6413.539.4710.12

