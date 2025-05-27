Rane (Madras) consolidated net profit declines 39.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 901.34 crore

Net profit of Rane (Madras) declined 39.41% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 901.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 853.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 37.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 3405.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3462.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

