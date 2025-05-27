Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 86.74 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 20.99% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.58% to Rs 47.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 319.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
