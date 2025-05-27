Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 20.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 13.83% to Rs 86.74 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 20.99% to Rs 13.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.83% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.58% to Rs 47.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 319.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 293.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales86.7476.20 14 319.47293.61 9 OPM %22.9823.33 -22.8725.91 - PBDT21.4919.42 11 80.2176.90 4 PBT16.4314.19 16 59.4857.04 4 NP13.1416.63 -21 47.2448.49 -3

First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

